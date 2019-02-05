Utah Jazz injury update—2.4.2019

Jazz players Raul Neto, Thabo Sefolosha and Tony Bradley were reexamined by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Tuesday and the following was determined:

Neto (left groin strain) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix.

Sefolosha (mild right hamstring strain) continues to make progress towards a return. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Bradley (right knee surgery) continues to make progress towards a return. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Neto is averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game in his fourth NBA season.

Sefolosha is currently in his 13th year, second with Utah, and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 boards in 11.1 minutes in 2018-19.

Bradley is in his second professional season, seeing action in one game this year. He has competed in 17 games (all starts) on G League assignment with the Stars this season, posting averages of 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.