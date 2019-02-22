Utah Jazz injury update—2.22.2019

Jazz guard Danté Exum was re-examined by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Thursday and the following was determined:

Exum continues to make progress towards a return with a left ankle sprain but will require additional recovery time due to an accompanying bone bruise. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Exum has appeared in 39 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest.