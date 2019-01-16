Utah Jazz injury update

The following is a Utah Jazz medical update:

Jazz players Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Danté Exum and Raul Neto were reexamined by the Utah Jazz medical staff on Tuesday and the following was determined:

Rubio (mild right hamstring strain) will be reevaluated in one week.

Sefolosha (mild right hamstring strain) will be reevaluated in one week.

Neto (left groin strain) will be reevaluated in one week.

Exum (left ankle sprain) will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Rubio is in his eighth NBA season, where he’s played in 40 games, holding averages of 12.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Sefolosha is currently in his 13th year, second with Utah, and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 boards in 11.1 minutes in 2018-19.

Neto is averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 2018-19. He is in his fourth season with the Jazz.

Exum has appeared in 39 games (one start) in his fourth NBA season, owning averages of 7.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest.