Utah Jazz to host Salt Lake City Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union, a four-team, six-game event hosted by the Utah Jazz, will be held on July 5-7 at Vivint Arena. The participating teams in the round-robin summer showcase in downtown Salt Lake City will be the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union marks its seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah. The event is held in association with University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University.

General public tickets for single games and three-day passes will go on sale in May. Ticket information, schedule of games, and the radio and television broadcast information for the Salt Lake City Summer League will be announced at a later date.

“Summertime offers a fun, casual and accessible experience for NBA basketball, and we are excited to bring Salt Lake City Summer League to our community in July,” said executive director Jonathan Rinehart. “Several marquee NBA players have made their professional debuts here in recent years. We look forward to watching the next group of rising stars.”

The NBA Draft Lottery is May 17 and the NBA Draft is June 23. The league previously announced that the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be held on July 7-17 for all 30 NBA teams.

Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Through the years, summer league players have included current Jazzmen Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Trent Forrest, future NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, as well as other notables like Markelle Fultz, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and John Collins.