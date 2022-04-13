Utah Jazz to host Salt Lake City Summer League

Posted: Apr 13, 2022

Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America  First Credit Union, a four-team, six-game event hosted by the Utah Jazz, will be held on July  5-7 at Vivint Arena. The participating teams in the round-robin summer showcase in  downtown Salt Lake City will be the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and  Philadelphia 76ers. 

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union marks its  seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah. The event is held in association  with University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University. 

General public tickets for single games and three-day passes will go on sale in May. Ticket  information, schedule of games, and the radio and television broadcast information for the  Salt Lake City Summer League will be announced at a later date. 

“Summertime offers a fun, casual and accessible experience for NBA basketball, and we are  excited to bring Salt Lake City Summer League to our community in July,” said executive  director Jonathan Rinehart. “Several marquee NBA players have made their professional  debuts here in recent years. We look forward to watching the next group of rising stars.” 

The NBA Draft Lottery is May 17 and the NBA Draft is June 23. The league previously  announced that the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas will be held on July 7-17 for all 30  NBA teams. 

Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft  competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing  to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. 

Through the years, summer league players have included current Jazzmen Donovan  Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Trent Forrest, future NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum  and Trae Young, as well as other notables like Markelle Fultz, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson  Jr., Desmond Bane and John Collins.

Tags
Jazz
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter