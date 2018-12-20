Utah Jazz host cancer fighters on 5 for the Fight Night

The mother looked over at her three boys, all smiling, and finally smiled herself.

It has been a difficult four weeks for KrisDee Ortega. On Nov. 20, her husband of 15 years, Brian Ortega, died after a short and fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

But Ortega and her boys got a courtside respite on Wednesday night.

After their father’s death, a family friend wrote a letter to the boys’ favorite player, asking Jazz forward Joe Ingles if he might be willing to stop by their basketball practice. Ingles was instead able to invite the Ortegas to watch him play.

Wednesday night was one of two 5 for the Fight nights at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season, an effort to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. The Jazz hosted five cancer fighters: Mary Chamberlain, a breast cancer and melanoma advocate; Hazel Crowfoot, a 5-year-old currently in treatment at Huntsman Cancer Institute; Pat Nielson, whose daughter wrote to Jazz guard Ricky Rubio earlier this season to share Pat’s story about battling lung cancer; David Reyes, a cancer survivor and Qualtrics employee; and JP Gibson, an 8-year-old Jazz fan and leukemia patient who signed a one-day contract with the team in 2014.

Meet Pat—he's been fighting lung cancer for 5 years.



His daughter wrote to Ricky Rubio this year to share her dad's story.



"You have to get the memories in, and you have to have hope."



Learn how you can join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqHKhm | #5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/zcaiI9EebF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 18, 2018

Remember @jpgibsonjr? He signed a one-day contract with us four years ago.



He's fighting leukemia for the second time.



"Sports help me on hard days."



Learn how you can join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U | #5ForTheFight pic.twitter.com/re5YA1sOs0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 19, 2018

For Rubio, the Jazz’s starting point guard, the cause is a personal one. Rubio’s mother, Tona Vives, died after her own fight with cancer in May of 2016. Rubio has said he views the Jazz’s involvement with Qualtrics and 5 for the Fight, the team’s jersey patch sponsor, as a sign.

“A lot of signs came to my mind. One of the first was 5 for the Fight,” Rubio said. “To wear a patch for fighting cancer and having my mom pass away two years ago, a lot of things came to my mind saying this is the right team I have to be on.”

The Ortegas were also on hand as the Jazz faced off with the Golden State Warriors. KrisDee, 13-year-old Brayden and 8-year-old twins Jake and Dylan sat courtside and watched as Ingles went through his warmups. Afterward, the forward made his way over and sat next to them.

“It was pretty cool,” Brayden said.

“He said he’d never wash his hand again,” Jake added.

KrisDee looked on and smiled.

“It’s been a good night,” she said.