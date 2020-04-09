Mike Conley, Chris Paul, Tamika Catchings and other stars will face off in HORSE competition on ESPN

Mike Conley can score at all three levels. He can use either hand. But can he knock down a shot, eyes closed, over the backboard, nothin’ but net?

We’re about to find out.

The Utah Jazz point guard is about to take on other NBA and WNBA players in a star-studded game of HORSE.

The single-elimination competition, which will feature eight players matching shots from their own, isolated gyms, will be televised on ESPN starting Sunday, April 12.

Conley’s opening matchup will be WNBA NBA legend Tamika Catchings. Other competitors include, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, NBA great Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, Oklahoma City All-Star Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young, and Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley.

A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters “H-O-R-S-E” after failing to match five shots is eliminated.

The players will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group moving on to the semifinals. The semifinals and championship will air on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 7 p.m. MT. The competition will also be streamed on the ESPN app.

As the sponsor of the event, State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on Covid-19 response efforts