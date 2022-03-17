Utah Jazz Fit Program Starts 31-Day Fitness Challenge

As part of the Utah Jazz FIT program presented by University of Utah Health, the Jazz have partnered with Lincoln Elementary and Northwest Middle School to take part in a 31-day fitness challenge. Students from both schools have been tasked with keeping track of what they eat, how much water they drink, as well as how active they have been for that day.

The top three winners from each school will receive a Jazz fan pack.

On March 25, Northwest Middle School will participate in a student vs. teacher basketball game. The winner of the basketball game will receive 30 tickets to the Jazz vs. Phoenix game on April 8. On March 29, the Jr. Jazz team will host a basketball clinic for 4th grade students at Lincoln Elementary School.

The Jazz FIT program promotes overall wellness by creating healthy habits in nutrition, fitness and mental health. Small daily changes can add up quickly for a healthier and happier you. Download the adult or youth version of the tracker and get started today!