Utah Jazz Expand Broadcast Territory to Reach 3M+ Additional Fans Across Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming

On the heels of their June 2023 announcement that brought all 3.3M+ Utahns unencumbered access to Utah Jazz games, the Utah Jazz today announced their complete outer market broadcast territory that will deliver games to an additional three million potential fans across all of Idaho and Montana and parts of Oregon, Wyoming, and Washington. Starting Oct. 25 when the team opens their 2023-24 NBA season at Delta Center, more fans in these states will have greater access to watch the Jazz than ever before through the team’s widest array of broadcast offerings yet, ranging from local TV and the new Jazz+ streaming service to cable and satellite subscriptions.

“The Utah Jazz are all in on providing the best possible experiences to ensure that our fanbase feels immersed in every minute of the action - even when they are cheering on the team hundreds of miles away from Delta Center,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “Our broadcast strategy is an evolution. We deliberately designed our new approach so we can be nimble and form deals like these most recent outer market agreements that allow us to reach a wider base of fans through every available platform. It’s a great time to be a Jazz fan, and we are excited to reach six million potential fans across six states heading into our 50th season.”

As part of an enhanced agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group – which owns and operates KJZZ – fans in southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming will now be able to watch Jazz games through a new KJZZ feed on fuboTV. The Utah Jazz are also opening access to Jazz+ in these markets, catering to fans who want 24/7 access to the team, both on and off the court, as well as the ability to watch broadcasts in Spanish.

Through a new deal with ROOT SPORTS, access to Jazz games for fans in Montana, as well as in most parts of Idaho, eastern Washington, and eastern Oregon, will continue in high definition through their ROOT SPORTS subscription, with games subject to ROOT SPORTS programming conflicts and game availability. ROOT SPORTS is available through nearly all TV providers in the regional market.

Fans in the team’s local broadcast footprint – which includes all 3.3 million plus Utahns as well as most fans who live in the remaining areas of Idaho and Wyoming that are within 150 miles of Delta Center – are able to watch Jazz games on local TV station KJZZ, channel 14, “The Home of the Utah Jazz,” via an over-the-air antenna or through local cable and satellite providers that carry KJZZ. They can also subscribe to Jazz+ to benefit from the convenience and flexibility of catching every minute of Utah Jazz action at home or on the go.

Fans in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming can visit utahjazz.com/broadcast to identify all available viewing options by plugging in their zip code.

Annual and monthly subscriptions to Jazz+, priced at $125.50 and $15.50, respectively, are available now at utahjazz.com/jazzplus. Annual and monthly subscriptions include access to stream live and on-demand games, as well as all other available behind-the-scenes content that highlights the players, the organization, and Utah. A pay-per-view (PPV) option offering single-game purchases starting at $5, launches on Oct. 25.

Editor’s Note: Correct reference is “Jazz+” not “Jazz Plus.”

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About SEG Media

SEG Media is the sports media division of Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). SEG Media produces all Utah Jazz games and other behind-the-scenes team content and distributes those assets across over-the-air, local TV channels; UtahJazz.com; Jazz+, a Utah Jazz-branded, direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service; and the Zone Sports Radio Network. SEG Media’s future plans include producing and distributing content for other SEG entities and external partners.

About Smith Entertainment Group