Utah Jazz convert contract of Trent Forrest

The Utah Jazz have exercised the Standard NBA Contract Conversion Option on two-way guard Trent Forrest’s contract.

Forrest (6-4, 198, Florida State) is in his second NBA season with the Jazz, appearing in 60 games (six starts) averaging 3.3 points on 49.0 percent from the field, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest in 2021-22. For his career, Forrest has seen action in 90 games as a Jazzman, owning averages of 3.1 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds.

The Chipley, Fla., native was a four-year collegiate player at Florida State and left as the winningest player in school history with 104 victories, also ranking third in all-time steals (224), third in all-time games played (137) and fifth in all-time assists (455). Off the court, Forrest was named to the ACC All-Academic Basketball Team and ACC Academic Honor Roll in four-straight seasons.