Utah Jazz Announce Partnership with CoinZoom to Become Official Cryptocurrency Platform and NFT Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY (March 1, 2022) – The Utah Jazz and CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced a partnership naming CoinZoom as the Official Cryptocurrency platform and NFT Marketplace for the Utah Jazz. With CoinZoom as the exclusive provider, the Jazz will list all its NFTs on the CoinZoom NFT marketplace.

The Utah Jazz and CoinZoom partnership will enable Jazz fans to scan a QR code at their Vivint Arena seats and get the latest Jazz NFT drops with their CoinZoom app. Jazz fans will be able to purchase the latest Jazz NFTs with a myriad of payment options, including credit cards, wires, ACH, direct deposits, and more than 40 other cryptocurrencies. No need for an external wallet and no “gas” fees applied to make a purchase. Every seat in the arena will have a QR code later this season for easy access to Jazz NFTs, the CoinZoom app, and many other innovative features.

The CoinZoom NFT Marketplace provides a safe, secure venue for fans to purchase Jazz NFTs and a free wallet to store them. Fans can bid, buy, and check out easily. No knowledge of crypto or crypto holdings is required.

In addition to being the exclusive NFT Marketplace and Cryptocurrency platform, CoinZoom will also receive prominent signage in the arena, featured on the Jazz app, social media, merchandise, trivia contests, crypto giveaways, and radio spots.

“The partnership with CoinZoom gives us the ideal platform to expand our NFT offerings and connect with a larger community of Jazz enthusiasts in a new way,” said Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president. “Through technology, we can bring more innovative and creative experiences to our fan base in a fun environment. With CoinZoom, we will be excited to deliver our next phase of NFT collectibles to the public later this season.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Jazz to bring the complete NFT and crypto experience to their fanbase,” said CoinZoom CEO Todd Crosland. “The franchise’s innovative spirit aligns well with our goal of furthering the adoption and ease of use of crypto. We believe that NFTs will play a major role in growing and engaging the Jazz global fan base, and the CoinZoom NFT Platform will provide a one-of-a kind buying experience as well as a safe and secure place for the Jazz international fan base to access exclusive collectables from the franchise. We think the fans are really going to enjoy the user-friendly experience we’ve created in partnership with the Jazz.”

Last September, the Jazz launched a groundbreaking JAZZXR program that combined the franchise’s first-ever digitally designed NFTs with access to a unique live experience with Jazz owner Ryan Smith in a virtual locker room. This was the first drop in a series of NFT collectibles from the Jazz, who are among a select group of NBA teams to mint and release their own NFTs. A microsite for JAZZXR has been created at https://nba.com/jazz/nft.