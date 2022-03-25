Udoka Azubuike Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike:

Azubuike underwent successful surgery today to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments in his right foot to stabilize the Subtalar joint. The surgery was performed in Indianapolis by foot and ankle specialist Dr. David Porter in consultation with Jazz team physician Dr. Travis Maak. Azubuike will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Azubuike (7-0, 270, Kansas) is in his second season with the Jazz, owning averages of 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.