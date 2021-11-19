Udo, Utah Jazz to Recognize Healthcare Workers

Nominations of frontline workers are now being accepted on the Utah Jazz website at www.utahjazz.com/HCA. The first recipient will be honored on Nov. 27 during the Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans game at Vivint Arena.

“It would be difficult to find a more deserving group of professionals than healthcare workers to thank for their personal sacrifices and contributions to our well-being in the face of a pandemic,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “Our franchise is privileged to team with Udo for this appreciation of healthcare workers and share the joy of Utah Jazz basketball with them.”

Headquartered in Farmington, Utah, Udo joins the Jazz as a new corporate partner this season. Udo is a HIPAA compliant, video-based mobile app where healthcare providers, patients and patients’ loved ones can share important information surrounding a patient’s case.