Udo, Utah Jazz to Recognize Healthcare Workers
Nominations Now Open and First Recipient to be Honored at Nov. 27 Game
Udo and the Utah Jazz today announced a new program to honor local healthcare professionals with home game recognitions and away game trips with the Utah Jazz this season.
The Utah Jazz Healthcare Worker Appreciation Program presented by Udo invites the Utah community to nominate healthcare professionals who have overcome the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges through resiliency and strength to provide support and care for their patients and colleagues.
“Udo is proud to partner with the Utah Jazz in recognizing the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of our amazing healthcare providers,” said Dr. S. Ryan Facer, co-founder and chief product officer for Udo.
A total of seven healthcare workers will be selected from public nominations this season. Each individual will be honored at a Utah Jazz home game and also receive a trip for two people to an away Jazz game with airfare, hotel, tickets, and a gift card.
Nominations of frontline workers are now being accepted on the Utah Jazz website at www.utahjazz.com/HCA. The first recipient will be honored on Nov. 27 during the Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans game at Vivint Arena.
“It would be difficult to find a more deserving group of professionals than healthcare workers to thank for their personal sacrifices and contributions to our well-being in the face of a pandemic,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “Our franchise is privileged to team with Udo for this appreciation of healthcare workers and share the joy of Utah Jazz basketball with them.”
Headquartered in Farmington, Utah, Udo joins the Jazz as a new corporate partner this season. Udo is a HIPAA compliant, video-based mobile app where healthcare providers, patients and patients’ loved ones can share important information surrounding a patient’s case.
Udo seeks to improve communication and efficiencies in healthcare and create better outcomes of care for the patient through faster access to important medical information and additional context through video collaboration.
