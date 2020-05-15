Take on the rest of the NBA in the Shot Clock Challenge

Clock winding down. Game on the line. Do you have what it takes to come through for your team in the clutch?

Then download the Utah Jazz app and represent Jazz Nation as our fans take on others from around the league in the Shot Clock Challenge.

The virtual shooting competition will run May 18 through June 7, featuring head-to-head battles with fans from 15 other NBA teams.

From midnight to midnight (Eastern Time) on game days, your buckets will help contribute to an overall team score and help the Jazz climb up the leaderboard. On off days, get some extra shots up as practice. So download the Utah Jazz app and start practicing today. The games start Monday.