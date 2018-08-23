Social Sidelines: The dog days of summer

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Aug 23, 2018
There will be basketball in September.

In September, players return to Salt Lake City for open gym. In September, the Utah Jazz play their first preseason game.

That’s in September.

In August, everybody is finding ways to fill the days.


Donovan Mitchell has spent some time on the diamond.

With kids going back to school, Mitchell and his mother, Nicole Mitchell, also took time to surprise students at Kearns High School with backpacks and T-shirts. Georges Niang wrapped up his Junior Jazz road trip with an homage to Napoleon Dynamite during a stop in Preston, Idaho. And there’s been a lot of arts and crafts. But, mostly, we’re all just missing basketball. August amirite?
