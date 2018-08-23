Social Sidelines: The dog days of summer

There will be basketball in September.

In September, players return to Salt Lake City for open gym. In September, the Utah Jazz play their first preseason game.

That’s in September.

In August, everybody is finding ways to fill the days.

Donovan Mitchell has spent some time on the diamond.

.@GeorgesNiang20 has basketball skills, impression skills, tetherball skills. Jazz fans only like players who have great skills!



What’s your favorite Napoleon Dynamite quote? pic.twitter.com/cBqZoFwiSt — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 23, 2018

I've wanted to make this ever since I learned Donovan Mitchell's nickname is "Spida." I finally had some free time before school starts and I went to work. Everybody needs to jump on the hype train now, because @spidadmitchell and @utahjazz are gonna explode this year! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KQ8sWCZJjx — Adam Ormsby (@AdamOrmsby) August 22, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|



We miss

BASKETBALL



|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ っ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 20, 2018

I’ve resorted to watching old games. I hate the off season! — MoniB (@CrossingViolet) August 20, 2018

With kids going back to school, Mitchell and his mother, Nicole Mitchell, also took time to surprise students at Kearns High School with backpacks and T-shirts.Georges Niang wrapped up his Junior Jazz road trip with an homage to Napoleon Dynamite during a stop in Preston, Idaho.And there’s been a lot of arts and crafts.But, mostly, we’re all just missing basketball.August amirite?