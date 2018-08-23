Social Sidelines: The dog days of summer
There will be basketball in September. In September, players return to Salt Lake City for open gym. In September, the Utah Jazz play their first preseason game. That’s in September. In August, everybody is finding ways to fill the days.
Donovan Mitchell has spent some time on the diamond.
With kids going back to school, Mitchell and his mother, Nicole Mitchell, also took time to surprise students at Kearns High School with backpacks and T-shirts.
.@spidadmitchell has a sweet, sweet swing.— MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2018
Via Donovan's Instagram pic.twitter.com/65mq1zMckm
Georges Niang wrapped up his Junior Jazz road trip with an homage to Napoleon Dynamite during a stop in Preston, Idaho.
@spidadmitchell and his Mother surprised teens @KearnsHS with new backpacks and gear. #DoGood pic.twitter.com/pKfkXrSV5K— Tiffany Justice (@KUTVTiffany) August 21, 2018
And there’s been a lot of arts and crafts.
.@GeorgesNiang20 has basketball skills, impression skills, tetherball skills. Jazz fans only like players who have great skills!— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 23, 2018
What’s your favorite Napoleon Dynamite quote? pic.twitter.com/cBqZoFwiSt
What animal is this? Drawn by @RenaeIngles.. pic.twitter.com/zSqS72qvxu— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) August 21, 2018
I've wanted to make this ever since I learned Donovan Mitchell's nickname is "Spida." I finally had some free time before school starts and I went to work. Everybody needs to jump on the hype train now, because @spidadmitchell and @utahjazz are gonna explode this year! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KQ8sWCZJjx— Adam Ormsby (@AdamOrmsby) August 22, 2018
But, mostly, we’re all just missing basketball.
#NBASrirachaLogos pic.twitter.com/TZJskLDlMZ— Rachel Edelman (@cereal4ratchet) August 14, 2018
I’ve resorted to watching old games. I hate the off season!— MoniB (@CrossingViolet) August 20, 2018
#NBATwitter is ready. pic.twitter.com/4rg1lXdFbZ— Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) August 20, 2018
August 20, 2018August amirite?