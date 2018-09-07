Social Sidelines: Boris Diaw says goodbye

From an inspiration, to a teammate, to a brother. Thank you @theborisdiaw for everything you did for me on and off the court. Enjoy what’s after, annnnnd if you ever need someone to drive the boat i’m here . pic.twitter.com/0rd8hw75CW — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 6, 2018

Perhaps the best quote about Diaw there is. https://t.co/inufsg6aRh — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) September 6, 2018

Boris Diaw announced his retirement, appropriately, from a gorgeous boat—and tagged the basketball HOF as his location. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/KFS4bBpaUY — Sarah (@WildHorses65) September 6, 2018

"That was not difficult."#NeverForget the most Boris Diaw story possible. Enjoy your retirement, Bobo. https://t.co/cWRxZz7gQK pic.twitter.com/hgPFZYSIXC — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) September 6, 2018

I'm glad Boris Diaw retired from basketball so finally he can relax. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) September 7, 2018

The Most Interesting Man in basketball has called it a career. Boris Diaw — in perfectly Boris Diaw fashion, surrounded by friends on the deck of a boat in the middle of the ocean — announced to the world this week that he has decided to officially retire from the game of basketball.Diaw played more than 1,000 games during his 13-year NBA career. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, played for the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Bobcats. He became a champion with the San Antonio Spurs. And he finished his NBA career in a Utah Jazz jersey. Diaw averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds for the Jazz during the 2016-17 season and was a key piece in Utah’s first-round playoff victory over the L.A. Clippers that year. Diaw calls himself a citizen of the world and he certainly appreciated his stop in Utah.With the Jazz, Diaw was able to team up with his friend and countryman Rudy Gobert.Diaw, the fun-loving Frenchman, was a joy to watch on the court and always enjoyed himself off of it.Whatever Diaw does next, we know it will be interesting.