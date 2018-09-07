Social Sidelines: Boris Diaw says goodbye

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Sep 07, 2018
The Most Interesting Man in basketball has called it a career. Boris Diaw — in perfectly Boris Diaw fashion, surrounded by friends on the deck of a boat in the middle of the ocean — announced to the world this week that he has decided to officially retire from the game of basketball. Diaw played more than 1,000 games during his 13-year NBA career. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, played for the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Bobcats. He became a champion with the San Antonio Spurs. And he finished his NBA career in a Utah Jazz jersey. Diaw averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds for the Jazz during the 2016-17 season and was a key piece in Utah’s first-round playoff victory over the L.A. Clippers that year. Diaw calls himself a citizen of the world and he certainly appreciated his stop in Utah.
With the Jazz, Diaw was able to team up with his friend and countryman Rudy Gobert. Diaw, the fun-loving Frenchman, was a joy to watch on the court and always enjoyed himself off of it. Whatever Diaw does next, we know it will be interesting.
