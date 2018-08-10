Social Sidelines: Fans react to Mexico City & Christmas games

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Aug 10, 2018
Fans got a sneak peek at the NBA schedule this week and it’s fair to say Jazz Nation was a little bit excited.

The Jazz will be featured on ESPN during the season’s opening week, when the team hosts the defending champs from Golden State. Players and fans also learned they will be playing in Mexico City on Dec. 15, the franchise’s first regular season game outside of the United States and Canada, as well as hosting their first Christmas Day game in more than 20 years.

Here are some of our favorite reactions to the announcements.

Ricky Rubio is pumped to play for the fans in Mexico. And the fans south of the border are thrilled as well. Donovan Mitchell might have been the only one not surprised by the Christmas game announcement. He predicted it last year. It was still Christmas in August for Jazz fans.
