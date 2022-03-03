Snyder Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February it was announced today by the NBA. It marks Snyder’s fourth career Coach of the Month award and first during the 2021-22 season. He previously earned Western Conference Coach of the Month honors for February 2021, December/January 2021 and garnered the accolade for games played in March/April 2018.

Snyder guided Utah to an 8-1 (.889) record in February, the best winning percentage in the NBA during the month, with the team posting two separate win streaks; six-straight victories from Feb. 2 to Feb. 14 and finishing the month winning two in a row from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27. The Jazz held teams to just 102.7 points during the month, the lowest average for an opponent among Western Conference teams.

The Jazz were a perfect 7-0 at home in February, the only NBA team to post a perfect home record in the NBA. The team had the highest net rating (12.5), offensive rating (121.2) and defensive rating (108.7) in the Western Conference during their 8-1 stretch. The month was highlighted with a 108-104 win against Denver on Feb. 2 and a 111-85 victory against Golden State on Feb. 9, with the team defeating Dallas at home 114-109 on Feb. 25 and taking down Phoenix on the road 118-114 in a Sunday matinee game to wrap up the month on Feb 27.

In 2021-22 Utah has recorded a 39-22 record and currently ranks first in threes made per game (14.6) and offensive rating (116.2), are tied for first in points per game (114.1), rank third in net rating (6.7) and field goal percentage (47.5) and are tied for fifth in rebounds per game (46.0).

He shares the honor with Boston’s Ime Udoka, who was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.