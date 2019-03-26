Rudy Gobert sets new NBA single-season dunk record

Rudy Gobert has dunked his way into the record books.

With a two-handed flush of a Donovan Mitchell lob in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Gobert notched his 270th dunk of the season. That jam gave Gobert the record for most dunks in an NBA season since the stat started being recorded in 2000.

The previous record of 269 was held by Washington Wizards big man Dwight Howard.

Gobert is averaging 3.68 dunks per game this season, helping him to a career-best 15.5 points per game average.

”It’s a mix of many things, but I think my teammates have done a great job of finding me,” Gobert said when asked Monday about his spike in dunks. “Compared to last year … I have way more lobs, way more high passes this year, and it puts me in a great position to finish. It’s a great offensive play. It’s hard to guard, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”

The race for this season’s dunk title is far from over, though. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 262 dunks entering the night. Houston’s Clint Capela sat in third on the season leaderboard with 205.