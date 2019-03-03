The Roundup—Mitchell, Favors show out in win over Bucks

A disastrous start. Two dramatic comebacks. Star performances by Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors.

And a big, big Jazz win.

In a game full of extreme runs, the Jazz trailed by 14 within the first six minutes, fought back to take a 13-point lead, fell behind again by 17 early in the fourth quarter, and then (finally) stormed back to claim a 115-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Utah (36-26) has now won four straight games, including the last two over the top teams in each conference.

Mitchell set a new career high with 46 points, while Favors finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Jazz past the team with the NBA's best record.

"We just fought, man. We didn't start the fourth how we wanted to, but we locked in," Mitchell said after the game. "Shout out to Derrick Favors. He was so locked in on so many different levels."

Joe Ingles—who added 14 points, a team-high eight assists, and two steals—was the only other Utah player to score in double figures.

All-NBA center Rudy Gobert had a night to forget, shooting only 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-8 from the line. He finished with five points, nine rebounds and one block in 20 minutes.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 43 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block, and he finished with a net rating of +19.

Khris Middleton (29 points, nine rebounds, six assists) and Brook Lopez (16 points, eight rebounds, seven blocks) also stood out for the Bucks (48-15) in the loss.

Friday's Best

Mitchell, who scored 31 of his 46 points in the second half, shot 15-for-32 from the field—including 5-for-10 from three—and added three rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes. It was Mitchell's third 40-point game of his career, and he's now scored at least 24 points in 19 of his last 24 games.

A career night for @spidadmitchell



46p | 6a | 5 3pm | 3r | 2s pic.twitter.com/572NqaQAQC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2019

Favors, meanwhile, came up huge on a night when Gobert struggled mightily. Favors shot 10-for-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from the line for 23 points, and he pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocks and a net rating of +29 in 32 minutes. The 27-year-old big man now has 12 double-doubles and five games with at least 20 points this season

"I just try to go out there and play as hard as I can," Favors said. "Sometimes I don't know the minute situation or what kind of opportunity I'm going to get, so when I'm out there I try to play 100 percemt and go hard every possession and do what I can do to help the team win."

HUGE night from @dfavors14



23p | 18r | 3b | 1s | +29 pic.twitter.com/OidJeuMCkJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2019

Key Stretches

Milwaukee jumped out to a 20-6 lead as the Jazz missed their their first seven shots. Lots of that had to do with Lopez, who blocked six shots in the first six minutes of the game. Utah, though, responded with a 46-19 run to take a 13-point lead late in the second quarter.

That flurry of 3s to end the 1stpic.twitter.com/tP00p3YIzU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2019

Feeling some type of WAYpic.twitter.com/JfBzFNLm2F — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2019

The Bucks owned the third quarter, outscoring the Jazz 32-20 to seemingly take control of the game. A 19-2 Milwaukee run put Utah behind by 17 two minutes into the fourth period, but the Jazz responded by scoring on 19 of their final 22 possessions. Mitchell (19 points) and Favors (13 points) combined to score 32 of Utah's 42 fourth-quarter points as the Jazz closed the game on a 43-21 run.

Ingles and Favors hit jumpers, while Mitchell canned a three and then threw down a driving dunk to cut the lead to eight. Two more buckets by Favors—one after an offensive rebound—and a jumper by Kyle Korver pulled Utah within two. After a three by Middleton, Favors converted a three-point play and Mitchell put in a floater to tie the game at 95.

From that point on, it was a battle between Mitchell and Antetokounmpo, with the Greek Freak scoring 11 of Milwaukee's final 16 points. Mitchell, though, threw a half-court bullet to Crowder for a corner three and then hit two straight 3-pointers of his own—the last one over the outstretched arm of Antetokounmpo—to put Utah up by six with 42.5 seconds remaining. Free throws by Favors and Mitchell sealed the win for the Jazz.

this place is L O U Dpic.twitter.com/E2J5ymKdic — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 3, 2019

Significant Stats

17/20

After wins over the Nuggets, Bucks and Clippers—plus a one-point, double-overtime loss in Oklahoma City—17 of Utah's final 20 games are against teams currently under .500.

34.9

The Bucks made seven of their first 10 shots ... and then shot 34.9 percent the rest of the game.

24

The Jazz won the turnover battle, forcing 15 Bucks turnovers and converting those into 24 points. Milwaukee scored 14 points off of Utah's 13 turnovers.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Derrick Favors had a beyond-outstanding effort tonight, and obviously Donovan had a pretty big night. We got a few stops, just enough down the stretch. We kept competing."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Eric Bledsoe (back) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot)—Milwaukee's starting backcourt—were out. ... Danté Exum (ankle) remained out for the Jazz. ... Jazz legends Darrell Griffith, Mark Eaton and Mehmet Okur were in attendance. ... Each team grabbed 53 rebounds. ... Utah shot 12-for-29 (41.4 percent) from three. Milwaukee shot 15-for-39 (38.5 percent). ... Korver shot just 2-for-7 from the field, but he grabbed seven rebounds and finished with a game-high net rating of +30 in 35 minutes. ... The Jazz outscored the Bucks 50-42 in the paint.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.