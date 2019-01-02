The Roundup—Jazz squander Crowder's career high in loss to Toronto

The Jazz traveled to Toronto for a New Year's Day matchup with the Raptors, but the result—a 122-116 loss—didn't provide much opportunity to celebrate.

Utah's Jae Crowder (30 points) and Toronto's Kawhi Leonard (45 points) set new career highs for scoring, and the duo went back and forth in the second half, when Crowder scored 22 points and Leonard had 30.

"We were right there, but we needed to get stops," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "We had a couple guys with good shooting nights—obviously Jae had a big night for us—but we've gotta play defense over the course of the whole game to win."

Derrick Favors scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Jazz (18-20), while Donovan Mitchell (19 points), Rudy Gobert (16 points, nine rebounds) and Ricky Rubio (14 points, eight assists) also scored in double figures in the loss.

After a tight first half that featured seven ties and nine lead changes, Toronto went on a 16-4 run—fueled by three 3-pointers by Pascal Siakam—to take a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. The Raptors would lead by as many as 12 points before holding off a late Utah run to seal the victory. The Jazz pulled within four with 56.5 seconds left in the game but were forced to foul after they allowed Toronto to grab two straight offensive rebounds.

Like Crowder and Leonard, Siakam set a new career high with 28 points. The third-year forward added 10 rebounds in the win for the Raptors (28-11).

Tuesday's Best

Crowder lit it up off the bench for the Jazz, shooting 9-for-15 from the field (including 5-for-7 from 3-point range) and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line for a new career high of 30 points. Crowder added six rebounds in 27 minutes, and he finished with the second-highest net rating (+14) of any player on either team (Toronto's Danny Green finished at +16).

Top Plays

Back & forth in the north pic.twitter.com/DeRXAdAOpi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2019

X gon' give it to yapic.twitter.com/BfZPKDP8DF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2019

Significant Stats

67.6

Leonard (16-for-22) and Siakam (9-for-15) were on fire from the field, combining for 73 points on 67.6 percent shooting.

27

The Jazz were whistled for many fouls (27 to be exact), and the Raptors shot 25-for-35 from the free-throw line. Leonard was particularly unguardable—Toronto's star shot a James Harden-esque 17 free throws.

+17

The Jazz grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and outscored the Raptors 22-5 in second-chance points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We allowed three straight threes at the beginning of the third quarter. Those nine quick points really changed the game and gave them a big lift."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Utah committed only four turnovers. ... The Raptors have the second-best record in the NBA (behind only the Milwaukee Bucks). ... The Jazz have lost nine of their past 12 games against the Raptors. ... Joe Ingles (0-for-5 shooting) failed to make a field goal for the first time this season. ... Toronto played without starting point guard Kyle Lowry (back) and center Jonas Valanciunas (hand). ... The Jazz are now 10-12 on the road this season. Toronto is 15-4 at home. The Jazz have played at least two more road games than any other team.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.