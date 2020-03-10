The Roundup—Jazz rally late, still fall to Raptors in SLC

It was tense, physical and emotional, full of momentum-shifting runs for each team.

In the end, though, the Utah Jazz simply didn't make enough shots in a 101-92 loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Back home after sweeping through a four-game road trip, the Jazz (41-22) missed bunches of open layups and 3-pointers en route to only 39.8 percent shooting.

"We had a number of looks at the rim that we weren't able to convert," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "Guys are going to have off nights. There were a lot of little things, whether it's making open shots when we have them, particularly when we get to the rim. Those possessions are hard, because then you're defending against numbers the other way. It puts pressure on our defense when we don't convert. But we have total confidence in our guys, and we'll bounce back."

Joe Ingles came off the bench to lead the Jazz with 20 points, while Royce O'Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds. Mike Conley scored 13 points and dished out a team-high seven assists.

Donovan Mitchell (11 points) and Rudy Gobert (six points) combined to shoot only 5-for-20 from the field in the loss.

The Jazz went on a 21-4 run—fueled by two blocks and two steals by Tony Bradley, plus two 3-pointers by Ingles—to take an eight-point lead early in the second quarter. The Raptors, though, closed the first half on a 16-6 run and then led throughout much of the second half.

With Toronto up by 10 early in the fourth quarter, Ingles took over, scoring 10 straight Utah points as the Jazz rallied to take an 87-85 lead with 5:45 left in the game. From that point on, though, Utah shot only 1-for-10 from the field.

With the Jazz reeling and just over two minutes left, Toronto's Kyle Lowry just beat the shot clock with a fadeaway 31-footer. His improbable 3-pointer sucked the air out of the arena and proved to be the dagger in the loss.

"We really struggled to score, obviously, the last six minutes," Snyder said. "I don't think we were lacking in execution. We just didn't score. Our bench had given us a great stretch, and then we came back and felt like the game was going our direction, but it flipped back the other way."

Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka led the Raptors (46-18) with 27 points each, while Lowry added 21 points, seven assists and three steals in the win.

Monday's Best: Joe Ingles

Ingles was Utah's most impactful player, hitting two 3-pointers and a running push shot to help the Jazz get going in the first half, and then making two more threes and scoring twice at the rim to lead Utah's fourth-quarter rally. The Australian sharpshooter finished with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-8 from three, along with five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

-19

Toronto hit the boards with aggression, outrebounding the Jazz 53-34 and muscling their way to a 14-8 advantage in second-chance points. Gobert had only four rebounds, the fewest he's grabbed in a game since he had four on January 27, 2019.

21

The Jazz forced 20 turnovers, but they struggled in transition and were only able to turn those into 21 points.

37.2

Utah shot 16-for-43 (37.2 percent) from beyond the arc, with Ingles (4-for-8), Mitchell (3-for-6), Conley (3-for-7), Georges Niang (2-for-5) and O'Neale (2-for-6) each making multiple triples.

Notable

The Jazz had won five straight games. ... The Raptors played without starting guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder) for the sixth straight game. Marc Gasol (hamstring) also sat out. ... Less than two minutes into the game, Toronto's Norman Powell, who had averaged 28.0 points over his last five games, had to be helped off the court and into the locker room with an injured ankle. He did not return. ... Gobert and Toronto's OG Anunoby were both ejected with 40 seconds left in the game after an elbow from Anunoby sparked a shoving match as the two ran down the court. ... The Raptors have won four straight games and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. ... Midway through the fourth quarter, Lowry flopped his way to the free throw line, but—in a satisfying display of karma—he missed both freebies, giving Jazz fans throughout Utah free Chick-fil-A.

Up Next

The Jazz will head back on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.

