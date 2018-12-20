The Roundup—Jazz catch fire from three, take down Warriors

Donovan Mitchell flew three rows into the crowd after swatting away a Klay Thompson three.

Joe Ingles canned a clutch 3-pointer of his own—and then immeditately turned around to bark at notorious trash talker Draymond Green.

Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder lit up the arena with a barrage of second-half triples.

And the Jazz, after losing their home opener to the Warriors on a last-second tip-in two months ago, finally got revenge in the form of a 108-103 victory over the defending champs Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Jazz (15-17), who will now play 12 of their next 18 games at home.

"We've been really focused on our defense and felt like, at some point, guys were going to make some shots to go with it," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "So when we're able to see the ball go in, it gives you a lift. And we didn't squander that lift tonight because we kept defending."

The Jazz took a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter and then withstood a late Warriors rally to secure the win.

Six Utah players scored in double figures, with Ingles (20 points) leading the way. Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, while Mitchell added 17 points and six assists.

Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes, and Crowder (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Korver (12 points, four assists) gave the Jazz a huge lift off the bench.

Ricky Rubio scored only three points, but he also dished out a game-high 10 assists.

Stephen Curry (32 points) and Kevin Durant (30 points), who have combined to win three of the past five NBA MVP awards, led the Warriors (21-11) in the loss.

Wednesday's Best

Ingles was Utah's most consistent player, scoring nine points in the first half and 11 in the second—including three dagger 3-pointers that helped increase the lead. Ingles shot 7-for 13 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and he added three rebounds, three assists and two steals. He has now made at least two 3-pointers 21 times this season, and the Jazz are 12-9 in those games.

Joe Ingles highlights



20p | 3r | 3a | 2s pic.twitter.com/0gAT4uO10m — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2018

Key Stretches

Utah's defense was on point early as the Jazz jumped out to a 19-11 lead while holding Golden State to 5-for-18 shooting to open the game. Mitchell, Ingles, Korver and Gobert put in two buckets each to get Utah's offense going.

Jae giving Rudy early Christmas gifts#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/9dH423e3WM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2018

It was:

Kyle Korver

In @VivintArena

Fading out of bounds

For thepic.twitter.com/I1Ak4JNEGm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2018

Curry, though, caught fire with three 3-pointers, a circus layup, and a tear-drop floater over Gobert early in the second quarter to put Golden State up by two. The Jazz were able to keep pace thanks to a 14-5 run late in the first half. Gobert threw down a dunk, while Crowder and Ingles canned 3-pointers to give Utah a one-point lead at halftime.

The Jazz knocked down five triples in a four-minute span in the third quarter to take an 81-76 lead and force a Golden State timeout. Korver and Crowder hit two each, and Ingles made the other.

Our last 5 buckets were 3s

pic.twitter.com/XP5GKUAC9W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2018

Utah led by four entering the final period, which began with a 6-0 Jazz run to force a quick timeout by the Warriors. Mitchell, who had shot 5-for-21 up to that point, drew in the defense and dished the ball to Exum and Favors for consecutive dunks. Exum added a layup in traffic to put Utah up by 10.

DANTÉ

U

N

K pic.twitter.com/G25c2qKM2f — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 20, 2018

Three straight buckets by Durant, though, pulled the Warriors within two with just under four minutes left in the game. Gobert answered with a dunk and a block, and then Ingles drove baseline and put in a layup. Ingles and Mitchell missed 3-point attempts for the Jazz, and Durant countered with a 3-pointer of his own to put Golden State within three. The Warriors had the ball and a chance to tie with 17.6 seconds left. Andre Iguodala missed a three, but Curry grabbed the rebound ... and then lost the ball out of bounds with 2.8 seconds on the clock. Mitchell proceeded to ice the game with two free throws.

Significant Stats

16

The Jazz shot 16-for-42 (38.1 percent) from 3-point range, and they were especially hot in the third quarter, when they shot 7-for-14 (50.0 percent). Crowder (5-for-9), Korver (4-for-7), Ingles (4-for-9) and Mitchell (2-for-11) each made multiple threes.

14.7

Utah's backcourt of Mitchell (5-for-26) and Rubio (0-for-8) combined to shoot an unsightly 14.7 percent from the field, though the two also combined for 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

39.8

Utah shot only 39.8 percent from the field, marking the first time this season that the Warriors lost while holding their opponent under 40.0 percent shooting

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Donovan didn't have a great shooting night tonight, but he kept playing. That's what we need from our group. ... I thought he had some great defensive possessions where he was locked in and chasing people all over the floor. When the ball's not going in, those are some of the things you can do to impact the game."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert now has 17 blocked shots against the Warriors over the past four seasons—the most by any player during that span. ... The game featured 11 ties and 14 lead changes. ... Durant (21,836 points) passed Gary Payton (21,813 points) for 32nd place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. ... The Jazz finished with 30 assists, marking the seventh game they've had at least 30 this season. Since 2008, the Jazz are 27-0 at home when they dish out at least 30 assists. ... Golden State outscored Utah 23-10 in transition.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Portland for a matchup with the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00pm MT.