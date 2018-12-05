The Roundup—Jazz catch fire from deep, crush Spurs

Home never felt so good.

Playing just their third game in Salt Lake City since November 9, the Utah Jazz caught fire early and cruised to a lopsided 139-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night.

The Jazz (12-13) attacked the Spurs in waves, with seven players scoring in double figures and 11 players finishing with at least seven points. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 20 points in 25 minutes, while Rudy Gobert (18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks) registered his 22nd double-double of the season.

Derrick Favors (14 points), Joe Ingles (13 points, seven assists, three steals) and Ricky Rubio (12 points, seven assists, three steals) rounded out Utah's starting five.

Utah shot 60.7 percent from the field in the win.

Kyle Korver, playing his first home game as a member of the Utah Jazz since May 10, 2010, added 15 points off the bench while shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

To top it off, the 15-year NBA veteran was doused with water by Ingles and Mitchell during his postgame interview—which is also when he received his third standing ovation of the night. The others came when he checked in for the first time midway through the first quarter and when he checked out for the final time early in the fourth.

"That's never happened to me in my entire life—that was something." Korver said of the on-court shower. "But I'm glad it was tonight. Salt Lake City, it's really good to see you again. Thank you."

Korver's now averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 threes in three games since coming to Utah from Cleveland in a trade last week.

Former University of Utah center Jakob Poeltl led the Spurs (11-13) with 20 points off the bench, while All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan had 16 points each.

Tuesday's Best

Mitchell entered the night shooting only 28 percent from 3-point range ... and he promptly opened the game with two straight triples. The second-year guard scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the first half before hitting the bench for much of the third and fourth quarters. Mitchell played just nine minutes and took only three shots (making two) in the second half.

Don with 20 points and 4 3pm in tonight's Wpic.twitter.com/t048s8YTP7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

Key Stretches

The threes were raining early for the Jazz as Mitchell drilled two and Ingles added another to get the Jazz going. Two alley-oops from Rubio to Favors pushed Utah's lead to eight. Things were going so well for Utah that Jae Crowder beat the shot clock by banking in a step-back three, and then Rubio hit a triple of his own. A breakaway dunk by Royce O'Neale and 3-pointer by Korver gave the Jazz a 28-15 lead.

Utah pushed that lead to 22 midway through the second quarter behind 3-pointers from Korver and O'Neale, followed by a wraparound layup by Rubio, a three-point play by O'Neale, and a two-handed slam by Gobert.

The Jazz poured it on from there en route to the 34-point victory.

Racking up the assists: We've got 17 in the game so far!#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/aT5gzpGI84 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

Significant Stats

20

Utah was dominant from distance, shooting 60.6 percent and setting a new franchise record with 20 3-pointers. Ten Jazz players made at least one 3-pointer, while Mitchell (4-for-6), Korver (3-for-4), Ingles (3-for-6), Rubio (2-for-3), Crowder (2-for-3) and O'Neale (2-for-4) made multiple threes. Georges Niang made the record-breaker with 1:33 left in the game.

26

The Jazz finished with 12 steals, and they turned San Antonio's 16 turnovers into 26 points.

38

The ball was really moving for the Jazz, who dished out a season-high 38 assists (on 51 baskets). Their previous season high was 33. Rubio and Ingles had seven assists each to lead the way, while Gobert and Raul Neto had four each.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Any time you have a shooting night like that, you appreciate it. Tonight we shot the ball really well. You're not going to do that all the time. We were fortunate that the ball went in tonight for a lot of guys."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

O'Neale finished with 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench. ... The Jazz are now 3-6 at home this season. ... Utah outscored San Antonio 13-2 in transition. ... No Spurs starter played more than 25 minutes. ... The Jazz shot 17-for-20 (85.0 percent) from the free-throw line, their best mark since the third game of the season.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home for a matchup with the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.