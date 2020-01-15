The Roundup—Ingles ties career high, Gobert dominates as Jazz win 10th straight

Make that 10 straight.

Utah's win streak reached double digits Tuesday night thanks to a 118-107 victory over the Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"We got some really good looks, and our guys took the shots they gave us," Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. "I think we still have a lot to improve on. Obviously we're on the right track, and it's fun to play at the moment."

Ingles shot 6-for-8 from three and tied his career high—for the fifth time—with 27 points. Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, while Rudy Gobert logged his 29th double-double of the season with 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanović (18 points) and Jordan Clarkson (13 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

"I think we're getting contributions from a lot of guys," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought Rudy was terrific. It was a dominant performance by him on both ends of the floor. Joe, obviously, was driving and making plays. I thought Emmanuel and Jordan, when they came in the game, gave us some big buckets. Donovan, especially late when we really needed to score, made a few really big moves to the rim and finished."

The Jazz (28-12) have won 14 of their last 15 games and sit in second place in the Western Conference standings. Utah's last loss was on December 23 in Miami.

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, who returned to the court Sunday after missing two months with a shoulder injury, finished with 32 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block, while fellow guard Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points in the loss.

The Nets (18-21) had won two straight following a seven-game losing streak.

Tuesday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Ingles tied his career high (again) and Mitchell sealed the game with his clutch scoring, but it was Gobert who stood out with his impactful combination of rim protection, rebounding, screening and finishing. The Stifle Tower stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks, and he finished with a net rating of +11. Gobert has now finished with at least 20 points and 12 rebounds seven times this season, and he's dished out at least four assists five times.

Key Stretches

After a tight first 20 minutes, the Jazz closed the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 59-45 lead into the break. Gobert converted a three-point play off a slick pass from Mitchell, and then Ingles canned three straight 3-pointers. A layup by Bogdanović pushed Utah's advantage to 14 points at halftime.

The Jazz shot 4-for-4 from three to open the third quarter—two by Mitchell and one each by Bogdanović and Ingles—as Utah built a 20-point lead early in the second half.

Brooklyn, though, didn't go away, cutting Utah's lead to eight midway through the fourth quarter before Mitchell took over. The third-year guard scored 14 of Utah's final 16 points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then three straight driving layups—including one three-point play—in the final four minutes as he matched buckets by Irving and Dinwiddie. With just under a minute left, Gobert grabbed a tough offensive rebound in traffic and fired a pass to Bogdanović for a game-sealing dunk.

Significant Stats

52.8

Since December 1, there are 111 NBA players who have attempted at least 75 3-pointers. 110 of them are shooting below 46.8 percent. Joe Ingles is shooting 52.8 percent.

9

The Jazz entered the night averaging 14.7 turnovers, but they only turned the ball over nine times against the Nets.

92

Utah's quartet of Gobert (9-for-12), Ingles (10-for-14), Bogdanović (8-for-16) and Mitchell (8-for-19) combined for 92 points on 57.4 percent shooting.

Notable

Mike Conley (hamstring) sat out again for the Jazz. ... Each team shot exactly 50 percent from the field. ... The Jazz are 13-9 on the road this season. ... Ingles (first quarter), Bogdanović (fourth quarter) and Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson (third quarter) each picked up a technical foul. ... The Jazz swept the season series with the Nets.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings at 7:00pm MT.

