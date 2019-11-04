The Roundup—Donovan Mitchell's 36 not enough to overcome rebounding issues as Jazz fall to the Clippers

The Utah Jazz were looking to rebound from a tough loss. After a second straight, though, they were lamenting the lack of rebounding on the defensive glass.

The Jazz lost 105-94 to the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday night, and head coach Quin Snyder could point to one key reason for the defeat.

“We have to block out and rebound,” he said.

The Jazz were out-rebounded 54-37, watching the Clippers grab 18 offensive boards that helped lead to a 29-8 advantage in second-chance points.

“The biggest thing was the defensive glass,” Snyder said. “It was too much to overcome if we’re not getting bodies on people and getting rebounds. We can have a good possession defensively. But if we don’t secure the ball, it’s wasted.”

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had the hot hand on Sunday, scoring a game-high 36 points (11-of-21 shooting). Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points, four assists and three rebounds. And Rudy Gobert added another double-double to his name.

But it wasn’t enough to fend off the Clippers.

The Jazz handed the Clippers a loss last week in Salt Lake City. This time around, though, Leonard was in the lineup for LA. Leonard started slow, missing his first five shots from the field, but got hot in the second half. Leonard finished with 30 points—25 of them coming after halftime. Snyder said his team put Leonard on the free throw line too many times (he converted 10-of-12 attempts) Sunday.

“We were trying to come off and help and double him defensively,” Snyder said. “But we put him on the foul line. That was really the biggest thing. He’s going to have stretches where he scores even when you’re doubling him. But you can’t put him on the foul line.”

Friday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell scored 17 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, as he tried to lead his team to victory. The Jazz had it going at every level. He hit 4-of-6 from 3-point territory and he earned 14 free throw attempts on the night. Mitchell also had six assists and four rebounds.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

46

Rudy Gobert’s foul trouble and Ed Davis’ absence due to injury hurt the Jazz on Sunday. The Clippers out-rebounded Utah handily and outscored the Jazz 46-34 in the paint.

18

Leonard showed why he is one of the best in the game, shaking off a slow start offensively and scoring 18 points in the final frame.

Notable

Rudy Gobert recorded the 203rd double-double of his career. He now has the fourth-most in Jazz history, behind only Karl Malone (799), John Stockton (714) and Carlos Boozer (212). … With big man Ed Davis out for at least four weeks with a leg injury, center Tony Bradley was in the rotation Sunday. The third-year player finished with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. … Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay was also held out of action Sunday due to hamstring tightness.

Up Next

The Jazz will look to regroup and get back in the win column when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

