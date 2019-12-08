The Roundup—Balanced effort pushes Jazz past Grizzlies in SLC

After a tough stretch against five of the league's top teams, the Utah Jazz got back on track with a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Seven Utah players scored in double digits as the Jazz (13-10) shot 56.2 percent from the field in the lopsided victory.

"It would be nice if we could shoot this well every night," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "But I think that's why our focus is on the defensive end. When you get stops, you get better (scoring) opportunities."

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 22 points, while Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanović and Jeff Green scored 19 points each. Royce O'Neale (14 points), Joe Ingles (12 points) and Emmanuel Mudiay (11 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

"It felt good," Green said. "We didn't like the way we were on the road trip, and how we came back home and played (against the Lakers), so it was good to have two days of practice and get this win."

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for the Grizzlies (6-16), while former Jazz players Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen scored 13 points each in the loss.

Saturday's Best: Joe Ingles

Ingles came up huge for the Jazz once again. Starting in place of Mike Conley (hamstring) for the second straight game, he finished with 12 points, 10 assists and four steals in 27 minutes. Ingles, who knocked down two triples and registered a game-high net rating of +23, is averaging 7.7 assists over his last three games.

Key Stretches

Utah fell behind by seven late in the first quarter but responded with a 29-5 run over the next eight minutes. Mitchell scored four straight, and Green knocked down a 3-pointer. Ingles then pulled up and hit a three of his own to give Utah the lead. Eight more points by Green—on two threes and an alley-oop dunk—plus a three by Mudiay and an acrobatic layup by Bogdanović put Utah up by 17 midway through the second quarter.

cross

in traffic

switches handspic.twitter.com/Ia9jdmWoYK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 8, 2019

Jeff's world and we're all just living in itpic.twitter.com/tfwSDeuOyO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 8, 2019

Memphis pulled back within seven midway through the third quarter, but back-to-back threes by Ingles and Bogdanović, followed by a layup in traffic by O'Neale, put Utah back up by 15. The Jazz pushed their lead to as many as 25 in the fourth quarter before securing the 14-point victory.

no one is safe from getting jingled pic.twitter.com/Tn1IUVh5je — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 8, 2019

Significant Stats

55.9

The Jazz were on fire from deep, shooting 19-for-34 (55.9 percent) as a team from beyond the arc. Green (5-for-6), O'Neale (4-for-4), Mitchell (2-for-4) Ingles (2-for-5), Bogdanović (2-for-6) and Georges Niang (2-for-5) all made multiple threes.

4,000+

Donovan Mitchell scored his 4,000th career point early in the second quarter, becoming the third-fastest Jazz player to reach that milestone. It took Mitchell 179 games, behind only Adrian Dantley (135 games) and Pete Maravich (165 games).

22/33

The Jazz won despite their shaky ball security. Utah committed 22 turnovers, which led to 33 Memphis points. Memphis only turned the ball over 14 times.

Notable

The Jazz are now 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season. ... Memphis played without standout rookies Ja Morant (back) and Brandon Clarke (oblique). ... Utah outscored Memphis 10-0 in second-chance points. ... Mitchell and Memphis' Dillon Brooks picked up technical fouls early in the fourth quarter. ... Utah shot 17-for-18 (94.4 percent) from the free throw line. ... The Jazz are now 9-2 at home this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

