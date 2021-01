JP gives a quick takeaway from the weekend. Plus, Nayo discusses Miye Oni’s Hannah Montana lifestyle.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:30 — Miye as TGF Prince

10:40 — Talking MLK Day with the team

15:20 — Jordan Clarkson’s latest look

18:35 — Emotions facing the Wizards

25:00 — Joe’s Iron Man streak ends

