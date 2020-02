The Jazz fall in Portland to the Blazers. JP reviews the matchup and goes into what integrating Mike Conley into the lineup means.

A rundown of the episode:

0:45 — Mountain Mike with the starters (+8)

6:20 — Damian Lillard in a rhythm he’s never been in before

8:10 — Utah vs Jokic

10:00 — Trade deadline + Giveaway winner

Listen and subscribe: