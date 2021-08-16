Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Trent Forrest’s road to the NBA
Trent Forrest is one the Jazz's standouts at Vegas Summer League.
forrest through the trees #TakeNote https://t.co/QrNiYC90Pc pic.twitter.com/p2hBSgGOI4
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 15, 2021
Just last week, he sunk a game-winning free throw, earned a two-way contract, and appeared on Roundball Roundup. That’s a good week. Hear Forrest describe his path to where he’s at today.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:10 — Florida State at Summer League
10:20 — “I always knew I wanted to play in the NBA”
16:35 — Focus heading into Year 2
18:15 — AAU to NBA with Dok
