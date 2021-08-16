Roundball Roundup: Trent Forrest’s road to the NBA

Trent Forrest is one the Jazz's standouts at Vegas Summer League.

Just last week, he sunk a game-winning free throw, earned a two-way contract, and appeared on Roundball Roundup. That’s a good week. Hear Forrest describe his path to where he’s at today.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:10 — Florida State at Summer League

10:20 — “I always knew I wanted to play in the NBA”

16:35 — Focus heading into Year 2

18:15 — AAU to NBA with Dok

Listen and Subscribe: