Roundball Roundup: TNT's Stephanie Ready recaps the atmosphere at Jazz-Nuggets
Down the stretch, it was a tight game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. TNT's Stephanie Ready was on hand for the action.
JP caught up with the sideline reporter to relive the clutch moments. She had high praise for Rudy and Donovan.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
3:00 — The Young Guys against San Antonio
5:05 — Jazz-Nuggets
9:40 — Stephanie on growing up in Maryland around basketball
17:05 — Changes in basketball from the G-League to the NBA
19:45 — Big game red
24:40 — Donovan on the road to stardom
27:50 — Rudy vs Jokic
