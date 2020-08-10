Roundball Roundup: TNT's Stephanie Ready recaps the atmosphere at Jazz-Nuggets

Down the stretch, it was a tight game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. TNT's Stephanie Ready was on hand for the action.

JP caught up with the sideline reporter to relive the clutch moments. She had high praise for Rudy and Donovan.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

3:00 — The Young Guys against San Antonio

5:05 — Jazz-Nuggets

9:40 — Stephanie on growing up in Maryland around basketball

17:05 — Changes in basketball from the G-League to the NBA

19:45 — Big game red

24:40 — Donovan on the road to stardom

27:50 — Rudy vs Jokic

