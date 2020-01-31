Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 30: The Utah Jazz huddle up during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 30, 2020 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: TNT's Spero Dedes on Rudy, Donovan, and Quin Snyder

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 31, 2020

2 All-Stars! Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are going to Chicago. Hear reaction from the two. Plus, TNT’s Spero Dedes offers his thoughts on Utah after calling two Jazz games for Turner.

A rundown of the episode:

0:00 — Rudy and Donovan react to their selections

5:40 — Eric Gordon goes for 50 points

8:35 — Jordan Clarkson’s big night

10:10 — Record against teams above .500

14:00 — Spero explains what covering Kobe was like

17:35 — What he told Spero after his first game as the broadcaster

19:20 — “Are their best players good enough to beat the best teams in the West.”

22:55 — Donovan’s intangibles

24:55 — “It’s clear these guys trust him (Coach Quin Snyder).”

