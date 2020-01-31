Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: TNT's Spero Dedes on Rudy, Donovan, and Quin Snyder
2 All-Stars! Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are going to Chicago. Hear reaction from the two. Plus, TNT’s Spero Dedes offers his thoughts on Utah after calling two Jazz games for Turner.
A rundown of the episode:
0:00 — Rudy and Donovan react to their selections
5:40 — Eric Gordon goes for 50 points
8:35 — Jordan Clarkson’s big night
10:10 — Record against teams above .500
14:00 — Spero explains what covering Kobe was like
17:35 — What he told Spero after his first game as the broadcaster
19:20 — “Are their best players good enough to beat the best teams in the West.”
22:55 — Donovan’s intangibles
24:55 — “It’s clear these guys trust him (Coach Quin Snyder).”
