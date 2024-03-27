Roundball Roundup: Tim MacMahon's take on the Utah Jazz

ESPN's Tim MacMahon has covered the Jazz for a while now, but last Thursday in Dallas, he got his eyes on Utah for the first time this season.

While Keyonte George didn't have his best game in his hometown, George's potential has impressed many NBA onlookers.

"I understand why they think this kid has that star potential," MacMahon said. "Whether it’s his scoring, whether is some of the natural passing ability that he has."

Catch Tim MacMahon on Roundball Roundup on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Stitcher.