Roundball Roundup: Thurl Bailey gives his Jazz vision board

What’s on the Jazz’s vision board for the final third of the season? JP provides mini-previews of Jazz-Spurs and Jazz-Rockets before talking to Jazz TV analyst Thurl Bailey. Big T gives his thoughts on the state of the team.

A rundown of the episode:

0:35 — Checking in on 538

2:45 — Remembering the Spurs mid-range and Pocket Rockets

5:10 — What’s more nerve-wracking for Thurl, singing the national anthem or Game 7 against the Lakers?

8:00 — Enjoying All-Star Weekend in Chicago

11:45 — Rudy’s growth

15:30 — “The Jazz have really taken care of business when they needed to.”

20:15 — Mike Conley’s learning curve

24:05 — “I’m not afraid to talk about….”

