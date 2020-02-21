Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Thurl Bailey gives his Jazz vision board
What’s on the Jazz’s vision board for the final third of the season? JP provides mini-previews of Jazz-Spurs and Jazz-Rockets before talking to Jazz TV analyst Thurl Bailey. Big T gives his thoughts on the state of the team.
A rundown of the episode:
0:35 — Checking in on 538
2:45 — Remembering the Spurs mid-range and Pocket Rockets
5:10 — What’s more nerve-wracking for Thurl, singing the national anthem or Game 7 against the Lakers?
8:00 — Enjoying All-Star Weekend in Chicago
11:45 — Rudy’s growth
15:30 — “The Jazz have really taken care of business when they needed to.”
20:15 — Mike Conley’s learning curve
24:05 — “I’m not afraid to talk about….”
Listen and subscribe:
NEXT UP: