Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Skin Wade loves watching Joe Ingles + Donovan the photog
Donovan Mitchell took time to take some extra shots before the team plane.
the shot the shooter pic.twitter.com/gaYaSYeJ9S
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 4, 2021
Nayo and JP discussed. Plus, catching up with Mavs analyst Skin Wade to talk Dallas-Utah.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
7:20 — Is Donovan a photographer?
15:10 — Gonzaga-Baylor
23:40 — Playoff basketball
27:30 — Mavs in pop culture
33:50 — Luka Doncic
44:40 — “I love your team”
