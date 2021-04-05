Chicago Bulls v Utah Jazz
Roundball Roundup: Skin Wade loves watching Joe Ingles + Donovan the photog

Posted: Apr 05, 2021

Donovan Mitchell took time to take some extra shots before the team plane.

Nayo and JP discussed. Plus, catching up with Mavs analyst Skin Wade to talk Dallas-Utah.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:20 — Is Donovan a photographer?

15:10 — Gonzaga-Baylor

23:40 — Playoff basketball

27:30 — Mavs in pop culture

33:50 — Luka Doncic

44:40 — “I love your team”

