Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Seerat Sohi gives her Western Conference tiers
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Seerat Sohi got her preseason prediction about Utah wrong.
i guess the jazz are imploding sorry utah i had no choice
— Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) December 16, 2020
She joins the show to explain her tweet and talk about teen TV.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
4:25 — Background on her old twitter handle @DamianTrilliad
7:00 — Explaining what she got wrong about the Jazz
13:20 — Donovan Mitchell and playmaking
23:20 — Embrace it
27:20 — Tier talk
29:10 — The OC
33:00 — Comparisons to Riverdale and Gossip Girl
39:10 — Teen TV and the culture at large (sports, movies, music)
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: