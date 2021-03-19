Roundball Roundup: Seerat Sohi gives her Western Conference tiers

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Seerat Sohi got her preseason prediction about Utah wrong.

i guess the jazz are imploding sorry utah i had no choice — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) December 16, 2020

She joins the show to explain her tweet and talk about teen TV.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

4:25 — Background on her old twitter handle @DamianTrilliad

7:00 — Explaining what she got wrong about the Jazz

13:20 — Donovan Mitchell and playmaking

23:20 — Embrace it

27:20 — Tier talk

29:10 — The OC

33:00 — Comparisons to Riverdale and Gossip Girl

39:10 — Teen TV and the culture at large (sports, movies, music)

Listen and Subscribe: