Losing a tooth in a workout may have been the first time you’ve heard about Royce O’Neale’s toughness, but it’s been with him during his entire basketball career.

JP caught up with the 5th year Jazzman to talk about toughness, shooting, and Baylor.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

10:10 — Harker Heights

15:20 — NCAA Tournament

20:15 — This season

Listen and Subscribe: