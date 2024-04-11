Roundball Roundup: Rob Mahoney on the last week of the NBA season

Coming down the stretch, the NBA's Western Conference is up for grabs. The Ringer's Rob Mahoney knows that all too well.
But even the bottom of the West offers intrigue. Rob and his colleagues on Group Chat discussed the bright spots with the Jazz, Rockets, Grizzlies, Spurs, and Blazers. On Utah, Rob enjoyed Taylor Hendricks.
"He’s already pretty dogged trying to fight through screens for example," Mahoney said. "But you get a better sense of how to fight around a Jusuf Nurkic screen the more you play against a guy like that."
