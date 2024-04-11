Roundball Roundup: Rob Mahoney on the last week of the NBA season

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 31: Taylor Hendricks #0 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 31, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Rocky Widner )

Coming down the stretch, the NBA's Western Conference is up for grabs. The Ringer's Rob Mahoney knows that all too well.

But even the bottom of the West offers intrigue. Rob and his colleagues on Group Chat discussed the bright spots with the Jazz, Rockets, Grizzlies, Spurs, and Blazers. On Utah, Rob enjoyed Taylor Hendricks.

"He’s already pretty dogged trying to fight through screens for example," Mahoney said. "But you get a better sense of how to fight around a Jusuf Nurkic screen the more you play against a guy like that."

