How’d Mike Conley’s return go? It’s reviewed. Plus, Danté Exum is available for the Jazz.

A rundown of the episode:

1:35 — On challenges and reform

5:25 — Conley’s return showed Ja Morant is legit

9:05 — What happens when Rudy Gobert is off the floor

9:55 — How does the lineup change once Exum is back

12:50 — Jazz play Wolves home-and-away, Gobert vs Towns

