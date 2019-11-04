Roundball Roundup: Rebounding + Tony Bradley discusses his development

Two games over the weekend. Rebounding is the theme coming off the road trip. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga explains why they’ll need to improve this week. Plus, injuries pile up. With Ed Davis out for at least four weeks, Tony Bradley will get run. Hear from TB with JP and Aaron.

A rundown of the episode:

1:55 — The rebounding issue

8:05 — Tony Bradley from Media Day

10:35 — Playing on the family basketball hoop with friends

13:45 — The work out Tony dreads

14:35 — Week ahead against 76ers and Bucks

16:15 — Rudy Gobert against Greek Freak and Embiid

