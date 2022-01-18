Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 16: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz talks to fans after the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 16, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Ramona Shelburne trusts Donovan Mitchell has the ‘right stuff’

Posted: Jan 17, 2022

ESPN experts picked the Western Conference finals at the beginning of the season, and Ramona Shelburne (NBA Today, Around the Horn, ESPN.com) picked Jazz-Lakers.

She explained to JP why she believed in Utah during the preseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:40 — Lakers status update

14:50 — Stakes ahead of Jazz-Lakers

22:00 — Grizzlies

