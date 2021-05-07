San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 5: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz high fives Trent Forrest #3 of the Utah Jazz during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on May 5, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Potential Jazz playoff matchups with Kendra Andrews

by JP Chunga
Posted: May 07, 2021

The Jazz will play the Kendra Andrews double - Nuggets and Warriors - over the next 4 days. So, JP caught up with the former Denver Athletic beat writer and NBC Sports Bay Area reporter to dish on potential playoff matchups for the Jazz. 

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

10:55 — Warriors peculiar press conference

16:20 — Switching from the Nuggets to the Warriors

23:35 — Playoff matchups and Jazz perception

30:20 — Jokic's MVP season

