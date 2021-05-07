Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Potential Jazz playoff matchups with Kendra Andrews
The Jazz will play the Kendra Andrews double - Nuggets and Warriors - over the next 4 days. So, JP caught up with the former Denver Athletic beat writer and NBC Sports Bay Area reporter to dish on potential playoff matchups for the Jazz.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
10:55 — Warriors peculiar press conference
16:20 — Switching from the Nuggets to the Warriors
23:35 — Playoff matchups and Jazz perception
30:20 — Jokic's MVP season
