Ring in 2021 with JP and the radio voice of the Clippers. The guys touch on the matchup, screen assists, and Kawhi’s Mask.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:40 — First four games

10:00 — Kawhi’s mask

16:15 — Jazz and Clippers point guards

24:00 — Looking at the rest of the West

31:00 — D-Will vs. Chris Paul memories

37:50 — SAs

