Kohjiro Kinno/ESPN Images

Roundball Roundup: Neil Everett talks Dame, Blazers TV, and Hawaii

by JP Chunga
Posted: Nov 29, 2021

Neil Everett added Blazers TV host to his resume this offseason. Growing up a Bill Walton fan gives it the whole full circle feel.

JP Chunga caught up with Everett to discuss his new job and more.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

17:10 — Dame’s slow start

27:00 — Chauffeuring Jack Ramsay’s wife 

31:25 — Covering sports in Hawaii to ESPN

