Kohjiro Kinno/ESPN Images
Roundball Roundup: Neil Everett talks Dame, Blazers TV, and Hawaii
Neil Everett added Blazers TV host to his resume this offseason. Growing up a Bill Walton fan gives it the whole full circle feel.
Help us welcome Neil Everett to our broadcast team!
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 11, 2021
JP Chunga caught up with Everett to discuss his new job and more.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
17:10 — Dame’s slow start
27:00 — Chauffeuring Jack Ramsay’s wife
31:25 — Covering sports in Hawaii to ESPN
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: