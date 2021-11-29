Roundball Roundup: Neil Everett talks Dame, Blazers TV, and Hawaii

Neil Everett added Blazers TV host to his resume this offseason. Growing up a Bill Walton fan gives it the whole full circle feel.

Help us welcome Neil Everett to our broadcast team! : https://t.co/NtO2gRIkTT — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 11, 2021

JP Chunga caught up with Everett to discuss his new job and more.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

17:10 — Dame’s slow start

27:00 — Chauffeuring Jack Ramsay’s wife

31:25 — Covering sports in Hawaii to ESPN

