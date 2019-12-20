Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz high fives teammate, Donovan Mitchell #45 during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on December 19, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: NBA TV's Jared Greenberg talks #CrunchTime

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 20, 2019

Crunch time is Donovan Mitchell time. Spida has a combined 25 points in the fourth against Orlando and Atlanta. Plus, NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg spoke to Rudy Gobert on #CrunchTime. He joined JP.

A rundown of the episode:

2:25 — Jared shares how he got into basketball

5:55 — The approach for #CrunchTime

8:20 — What he learned from Rudy Gobert

14:40 — Where the Jazz can stack up in the West

18:10 — Rounding up Orlando and Atlanta

23:30 — What to look for against Charlotte

Listen and subscribe:

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin

