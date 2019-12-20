Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: NBA TV's Jared Greenberg talks #CrunchTime
Crunch time is Donovan Mitchell time. Spida has a combined 25 points in the fourth against Orlando and Atlanta. Plus, NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg spoke to Rudy Gobert on #CrunchTime. He joined JP.
“It’s all about what you do with what you have.”
@rudygobert27 joined #CrunchTime to discuss his role on the @utahjazz as well as trying to win DPOY for a 3rd straight year. pic.twitter.com/sJ9rDdv5Kz
— NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2019
A rundown of the episode:
2:25 — Jared shares how he got into basketball
5:55 — The approach for #CrunchTime
8:20 — What he learned from Rudy Gobert
14:40 — Where the Jazz can stack up in the West
18:10 — Rounding up Orlando and Atlanta
23:30 — What to look for against Charlotte
