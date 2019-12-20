Roundball Roundup: NBA TV's Jared Greenberg talks #CrunchTime

Crunch time is Donovan Mitchell time. Spida has a combined 25 points in the fourth against Orlando and Atlanta. Plus, NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg spoke to Rudy Gobert on #CrunchTime. He joined JP.

“It’s all about what you do with what you have.” @rudygobert27 joined #CrunchTime to discuss his role on the @utahjazz as well as trying to win DPOY for a 3rd straight year. pic.twitter.com/sJ9rDdv5Kz — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2019

A rundown of the episode:

2:25 — Jared shares how he got into basketball

5:55 — The approach for #CrunchTime

8:20 — What he learned from Rudy Gobert

14:40 — Where the Jazz can stack up in the West

18:10 — Rounding up Orlando and Atlanta

23:30 — What to look for against Charlotte

