Utah Jazz v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Jordan Clarkson #00 hi-fives Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the game against the New York Knicks on March 20, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Roundball Roundup: NBA facelifts and ESPN’s Nick Friedell on Eastern Conference powers

Posted: Mar 21, 2022

ESPN’s Nick Friedell is in Nets World. He’s covered essentially three (maybe more!) different versions of the same team.

JP caught up with ESPN’s Nets reporter to discuss the East and what a Jazz-Mavericks series might look like.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

9:55 — What’s changed since the last time these two played?

25:10 — East vs. West comparisons

31:50 — “Luka is a bad, bad, dude”

