Roundball Roundup: NBA facelifts and ESPN’s Nick Friedell on Eastern Conference powers

ESPN’s Nick Friedell is in Nets World. He’s covered essentially three (maybe more!) different versions of the same team.

Nash says there is no update on Simmons. He still isn’t able to do anything. Nash says he is still hopeful Simmons plays this year. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 20, 2022

JP caught up with ESPN’s Nets reporter to discuss the East and what a Jazz-Mavericks series might look like.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

9:55 — What’s changed since the last time these two played?

25:10 — East vs. West comparisons

31:50 — “Luka is a bad, bad, dude”

