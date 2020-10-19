Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on moving to Utah
The Jazz’s latest signing is….Nayo Campbell. She joins UtahJazz.com as a digital content reporter and producer.
LIFE Update: Finishing up my first week with the @utahjazz organization as the Digital Content Reporter and Producer. Honored to continue doing what I love asking questions, creating content and telling stories! Let’s do this! #TakeNote #JazzNation pic.twitter.com/cDe6nvR3uJ
— Nayo. (@nayocampbell) October 16, 2020
JP and Nayo discuss her background and what she plans to do with the team.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
5:20 — Howard to the NBA
7:35 — Celebrity interviews
14:00 — Broadcasting inspirations
22:40 — Early impressions of Utah
26:05 — Thoughts and plans for the team
Listen and Subscribe:
