Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on moving to Utah

The Jazz’s latest signing is….Nayo Campbell. She joins UtahJazz.com as a digital content reporter and producer.

LIFE Update: Finishing up my first week with the ⁦@utahjazz⁩ organization as the Digital Content Reporter and Producer. Honored to continue doing what I love asking questions, creating content and telling stories! Let’s do this! #TakeNote #JazzNation pic.twitter.com/cDe6nvR3uJ — Nayo. (@nayocampbell) October 16, 2020

JP and Nayo discuss her background and what she plans to do with the team.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

5:20 — Howard to the NBA

7:35 — Celebrity interviews

14:00 — Broadcasting inspirations

22:40 — Early impressions of Utah

26:05 — Thoughts and plans for the team

Listen and Subscribe: