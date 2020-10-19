Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on moving to Utah

by JP Chunga
Posted: Oct 19, 2020

The Jazz’s latest signing is….Nayo Campbell. She joins UtahJazz.com as a digital content reporter and producer.

JP and Nayo discuss her background and what she plans to do with the team.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

5:20 — Howard to the NBA

7:35 — Celebrity interviews

14:00 — Broadcasting inspirations

22:40 — Early impressions of Utah

26:05 — Thoughts and plans for the team

Listen and Subscribe: 

