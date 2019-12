What makes a good bench? How can they improve. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga reviews the win against Golden State. Plus, previews of matchups against a couple eastern conference teams.

A rundown of the episode:

0:00 — The bench

6:00 — Woj & Lowe touch on the Jazz

8:40 — Mike Conley is available

10:15 — Vuc is back for Orlando

11:50 — Trae Young is keeping things close, but not getting wins

Listen and subscribe: