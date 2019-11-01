Roundball Roundup: Mike Conley breaks out + Jonathan Abrams discusses Donovan Mitchell

The BR writer likes Utah's offseason moves
by JP Chunga
Posted: Nov 01, 2019

Two different types of wins for the Jazz this week. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga looks at them. Then, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams joins to discuss his profile on Donovan Mitchell + “Jump Shots over Tony Jones.”

A rundown of the episode:

1:50 — Reviewing Utah vs. Phoenix

2:55 — Jazz beat Clippers without Kawhi

3:30 — #MountainMike

4:55 — Looking ahead to Kings and Clips

8:25 — Jonathan Abrams gives background for his Mitchell story

12:30 — The front office’s view of Donovan

13:50 — Utah has the nicest “backcourt” in the league

14:50 — Teams that could contend

18:25 — Discussing his book Boys Among Men

Listen and subscribe:

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin

