Roundball Roundup: Mike Conley breaks out + Jonathan Abrams discusses Donovan Mitchell
The BR writer likes Utah's offseason moves
Two different types of wins for the Jazz this week. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga looks at them. Then, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams joins to discuss his profile on Donovan Mitchell + “Jump Shots over Tony Jones.”
A rundown of the episode:
1:50 — Reviewing Utah vs. Phoenix
2:55 — Jazz beat Clippers without Kawhi
3:30 — #MountainMike
4:55 — Looking ahead to Kings and Clips
8:25 — Jonathan Abrams gives background for his Mitchell story
12:30 — The front office’s view of Donovan
13:50 — Utah has the nicest “backcourt” in the league
14:50 — Teams that could contend
18:25 — Discussing his book Boys Among Men
