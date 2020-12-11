Roundball Roundup: Kyle Goon remembering Donovan Mitchell’s rookie season
Check any NBA preview. The Los Angeles Lakers are at the top, then everyone else.
JP checks in with Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group to discuss LeBron, the Lakers championship, and memories from his time at The Salt Lake Tribune.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
4:20 — Bubble abnormality
8:55 — Covering the NBA via zoom
18:15 — Memories at the Trib
23:35 — Donovan’s rookie year
