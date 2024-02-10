featured-image
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 05: Danny Ainge CEO of Basketball Operations, Justin Zanik General Manager, Will Hardy Head Coach and Ryan Smith Owner of the Utah Jazz speak pose for a photograph after a press conference about Will Hardy as the new Head Coach of the Utah Jazz at vivint.SmartHome Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Roundball Roundup: Justin Zanik talks Jazz trade deadline moves

February 10, 20244:37 PM MST

JP Chunga caught up with General Manager Justin Zanik to recap the Utah Jazz's trade deadline.

"Our job in the front office is to listen and see if there is anything that can be in the best interest of the Utah Jazz long term as part of our plan to open up a championship window," Zanik said. "...Part of that plan is recognizing opportunities even if it sometimes can be a little emotional. Simone [Fontecchio], Kelly [Olynyk], and Ochai [Agbaji] were three guys that came here when we rebooted the franchise - from an ownership level to foundation player level, a new coach. And they were part of the beginning of that."

