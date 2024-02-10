Roundball Roundup: Justin Zanik talks Jazz trade deadline moves

"Our job in the front office is to listen and see if there is anything that can be in the best interest of the Utah Jazz long term as part of our plan to open up a championship window," Zanik said. "...Part of that plan is recognizing opportunities even if it sometimes can be a little emotional. Simone [Fontecchio], Kelly [Olynyk], and Ochai [Agbaji] were three guys that came here when we rebooted the franchise - from an ownership level to foundation player level, a new coach. And they were part of the beginning of that."